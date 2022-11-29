A late-night fire at an Emporia fiberglass plant left one person in a hospital with injuries.
Crews were called to Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver Street, around 11:25 p.m. Monday. Emporia Fire Department Capt. Willie Ward said fire broke out in a compression room.
The injured person was taken to Newman Regional health for treatment. That person's name and condition were not available Tuesday morning.
“The fire was contained to the compressor room,” Ward said in a statement. He added that it sustained “heavy fire and structural damage.”
In a follow-up interview Tuesday morning, Ward said there's no estimate yet on the extent of damage,
“They're going to get an insurance adjuster,” Ward explained.
It's not clear how the fire started. Ward said it remains under investigation.
This marks at least the third fire call to Thermal Ceramics this year.
A water leak caused melting pots to spill in mid-July, leaving minimal damage. Then a metal wheel malfunctioned during the first week of October, causing an evacuation but no injuries.
