Ha Ha Tonka, an indie rock band that formed in Missouri in 2005, played a free concert at the Emporia Granada Theatre Wednesday.
Originally scheduled as an outdoor show at the Emporia Farmers Market, the oppressive heat moved the concert indoors. The Granada offered its space for free.
The concert was the final free concert offered by Kansas Free for Arts. The organization, founded by Hank Osterhout, merged with Osterhout’s other venture, the Halfway to Everywhere music festival, earlier this summer.
