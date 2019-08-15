Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Tuesday

Attempt to locate, 1100 Fifth St., 8:05 a.m.

Animal bite, 1500 Luther St., 10:55 a.m.

Warrant, 1200 Thompson St., 11:58 a.m.

Violate PFA, information redacted

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 5:24 p.m.

Traffic stop, W. Sixth Ave. and Sunnyslope St., 5:28 p.m.

Protective custody, information redacted

Traffic stop, W. 12th Ave. and Burns St., 8:33 p.m.

Sheriff

Tuesday

Lost property, Emporia, 3:41 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, information redacted

Wednesday

Medical, information redacted

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Tuesday

Criminal damage, 100 S. State St., 10:31 a.m.

Theft - fuel, 1400 E. Sixth Ave., 1:38 p.m.

Vehicle burglary, 300 S. Mechanic St., 2:43 p.m.

Wednesday

Theft - vehicle, 1500 Merchant St., 12:23 a.m.

Sheriff

Tuesday

Injury accident, N. Hwy. 99 and Burlingame Rd., 10:37 a.m.

Theft - late report, 1200 Road 371, Allen, 11:30 a.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

