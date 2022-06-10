Ricky Dean Miller

Ricky Dean Miller of Emporia

died on Wednesday, June 8,

2022 at Stormont Vail Hospital

in Topeka. He was 69. Ricky

was born on November 13, 1952

in Emporia, Kansas the son of

Leo and Marie Campbell Miller.

He married Carol Harriman

Gentry on April 9, 1983 in

Emporia. She survives.

Surviving family members

include: wife, Carol Miller of the home; sons, Jason

Miller and wife Yvette of Salina, Kansas, Vincent

Miller and wife Julie of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin,

Dave Gentry and partner Lesa of Emporia, and Tyson

Gentry and partner Meagan Cates of Ellisworth,

Kansas; sister, Pam Price and husband Terry of

Emporia; sister, Becky Sorrells of Topeka, Kansas;

and nine grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and

brothers, Donald and Doyle Miller. Ricky graduated

from Emporia High School in 1970. He was an

Insurance Agent for Prudential Insurance.

Cremation is planned with a service at a later date.

Memorial contributions to the All Veterans Memorial

or the Emporia Friends of the Zoo can be sent in care

of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175,

Emporia, Kansas. You can leave online condolences at

www.robertsblue.com.

