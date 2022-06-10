Ricky Dean Miller of Emporia
died on Wednesday, June 8,
2022 at Stormont Vail Hospital
in Topeka. He was 69. Ricky
was born on November 13, 1952
in Emporia, Kansas the son of
Leo and Marie Campbell Miller.
He married Carol Harriman
Gentry on April 9, 1983 in
Emporia. She survives.
Surviving family members
include: wife, Carol Miller of the home; sons, Jason
Miller and wife Yvette of Salina, Kansas, Vincent
Miller and wife Julie of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin,
Dave Gentry and partner Lesa of Emporia, and Tyson
Gentry and partner Meagan Cates of Ellisworth,
Kansas; sister, Pam Price and husband Terry of
Emporia; sister, Becky Sorrells of Topeka, Kansas;
and nine grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and
brothers, Donald and Doyle Miller. Ricky graduated
from Emporia High School in 1970. He was an
Insurance Agent for Prudential Insurance.
Cremation is planned with a service at a later date.
Memorial contributions to the All Veterans Memorial
or the Emporia Friends of the Zoo can be sent in care
of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175,
Emporia, Kansas. You can leave online condolences at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.