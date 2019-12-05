Christmas Serenade
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church will hold a Christmas Serenade - a musical celebration of Christmas is what this is about - 7 - 8:30 p.m. Friday at the church, 828 Commercial St. Come celebrate with the church and local musicians, to bring life to some Christmas classics.
Admission is free and all are welcome to attend.
EARSP meets
The Emporia Area Retired School Personnel will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday, at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor. The program will be “Holiday Music from EHS” presented by Sarah Bays, EHS Vocal Music Instructor. The greeters will be Jeanette Schmidt and Ellen Watts and the Thought of the Day will be given by Dee Schwinn.
Salvation Army Doubler Days
The schedule for Red Kettle Doubler Days, where kettle totals up to $1,000 will be doubled each Friday during the kettle season. BLI Rentals is Friday and anonymous donors for Dec. 13 and 20.
Angel trees
The Salvation Army Angel Trees are available at the following locations: Walmart, Bluestem, ESU Memorial Union, Casey’s East, and ESB Financial starting today. Angels can be selected to purchase gifts for children. Gifts may be returned to the location where the angel was selected or The Salvation Army office, 327 Constitution St., by Dec. 17.
Tags should be securely attached to the unwrapped gift to assure the selected child receives the gift. Families are available for adoption by calling the office at 620-342-3093. Groups or individuals may adopt a family and provide a meal or gifts for the children.
Home business/craft expo
First Christian Church is inviting vendors to its upcoming Home Business/Craft Expo from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday at the church, 202 E. 12th Ave.
Booth space (15-by-15) is available for $20 and can be reserved by Wednesday. Chairs and tables furnished, WiFi available. Call Janet Lostutter at 343-0337 with questions.
Breakfast with Santa
The Emporia Public Library will hold Breakfast with Santa from 9 - 11 a.m. Saturday. Activities include a continental breakfast, crafts and holiday music. Come and view the library’s storybook tree and Polar Express train.
Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Children’s Storytime Room and bring your camera. Each child will get a free book to take home.
Volunteer work day
The next volunteer workday at Pioneer Bluffs will be 1 - 4 p.m. Saturday. Volunteer tasks vary from physical to nonphysical activities. People of all talents and abilities are needed and appreciated.
Those interested in volunteering can just show up, or contact Executive Director Lynn Smith for more details at 620-753-3484 or lynn@pioneerbluffs.org, or visit pioneerbluffs.org.
Red Stocking Breakfast
Fight child abuse, promote healthy families in Lyon County and have an excellent all-one-can-eat breakfast 7:30 - 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Emporia’s Pizza Ranch, 3000 W. 18th Ave.
Celebrities, auction items, great breakfast foods including biscuits, sausage, gravy, eggs and coffee-cake pizzas. $12 at tiny.cc/RSBtix or 340-0408; $15 at the door. Children 10 and younger are free! Support the Kansas Children’s Service League: kcsl.org.
Holiday bazaar
The American Legion Post No. 5 Holiday Bazaar is 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday at 2921 W. 12th Ave. Come for lunch served by the Legion Auxiliary and shop for your holiday gifts from more than 20 vendors.
Christmas dinner
VFW Post 1980’s Christmas dinner will be Tuesday evening at the VFW, 932 Graphic Arts Rd. Bring the kids to visit with Santa Claus at 6 p.m., with dinner to follow at 6:30 p.m.
Christmas music will be provided by DJ Lorenzo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.