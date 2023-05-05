Gene Thomas Mains of Emporia died Thursday, May 4, 2023, at his home.
He was 83.
Gene is the retired Captain of the Emporia Fire Department.
Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 12, 2023, at Messiah
Lutheran Church. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
