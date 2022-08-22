Maxine Louise Soule, 89, longtime resident of Arkansas City, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services have been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Central Christian Church. Reverend Dennis Voth will officiate. Burial will follow in the Parker Cemetery. Friends may greet the family from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory.
Maxine was born September 11, 1932, to Henry D. and E. Elvira (Williams) Wessel in Emporia, KS. She grew up and attended schools in Council Grove, graduating from Council Grove High School in 1950. After high school she attended and graduated from Newman Hospital School of Nursing in Emporia.
On June 2, 1953, Maxine married Roy L. Soule in Emporia. The couple made their home in Arkansas City. Maxine started her nursing career working as a nurse for Rodeo Meats, then the Arkansas City Memorial Hospital, and Hospice, before transferring to General Electric. She worked for G.E. as a nurse for many years until her retirement. Maxine was an avid golfer. She also enjoyed sewing, reading, traveling, gardening flowers, spending time with her special friends, watching her grandchildren’s sporting events, and being with her family. She especially cherished her grandchildren. Maxine was a longtime member of the SCKMC Hospital Auxiliary. Maxine also ran Central Christian Church for many years where she was a devoted member, helping with dinners, funerals, weddings, Sunday School, and whatever the church needed. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew her.
Survivors include her children, Chereyl Stratton of Wichita, Cindy Truex and husband Gary of Frederic, WI, Toni Trester of Arkansas City, Rod Soule and his little darling Sheila Rae Anstine of Arkansas City, Rex Soule and wife Deb Vaughn of Arkansas City; brother, Henry Wessel of Council Grove, KS; sisters, Nadine Russell of Topeka, Ella Mae Kieffer and husband Elvin of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren, Michael Stratton and wife Hollie, Mandy Stephany and husband Sid, Abby Cottner and husband Andrae, Nathan Truex, Kyle Truex and wife Saniya, Adam Truex, Raegan Jowers and husband Justin, Cameron Trester and wife Katelin, Clayton Soule and wife Brandy, Drew Soule and wife Brandi; bonus grandchildren, Shelby Roberson and husband Shiloh, Patty Swartzell and husband Jake Taton, Chase Swartzell and wife Nellie, Tasha Bucher and husband Aaron, Gavin Vaughn and wife Kylie, special friends, Fred and Donna Rindt of Arkansas City; and a boatload of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and special friends that she considered family.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy; a brother, Ron Wessel; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Central Christian Church. Contributions may be made through the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at
