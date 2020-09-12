The Chase County Community Fund (CCCF) is pleased to announce the spring grant cycle awards after having their meeting significantly delayed due to COVID-19. The CCCF awarded $8,118.60 to four organizations in July.
The City of Strong City received a Trusler Foundation challenge grant to assist with the completion the Strong City Park splash pad. The Trusler Foundation awarded $20,000 and challenged them to raise an additional $10,000. The City of Strong City received $5,000 for the splash pad project from the CCCF, which pushed them well over the $10,000 goal to meet the Trusler challenge. Then the Trusler Foundation donated an additional $20,000 towards the project.
SOS, Inc. received $1,118.60 for the Kydzone Extreme Day Camp, a program provided for Chase County youth. The organization adjusted the program to safely reach children during the pandemic.
The Social Innovation Laboratory received $1,000 for That Pop-Up Restaurant in Strong City. That Pop-Up Restaurant is a Summer Food Service Program that provides free meals to area children.
The CCCF awarded $1,000 to USD 284 Chase County to provide electric pencil sharpeners in every classroom in the district. This grant was awarded due to the additional financial burdens and requirements schools are facing in the midst of the COVID19 pandemic.
The Chase County Community Fund is dedicated to creating a permanent endowment to assist and enhance the quality of life for the residents of Chase County. Donations may be made at any time to the endowment fund.
For information on how you can donate or become involved with the CCCF Board, please contact the Chase County Community Fund at PO Box 160, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845 or email chasecountycf@gmail.com.
The CCCF Board consists of: Brian Filinger, Janice Glanville, Bobbi Godfrey, Mike Holder, Luke Koch and Mike Spinden. The Chase County Community Fund is an affiliate of the Emporia Community Foundation.
