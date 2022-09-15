Mackenzie K. Gulley A.K.A. Dokata R. Reynolds, and her unborn baby, Frutuso Serefine Ortega, IV, of Hartford, both died September 12, 2022 at Newman Regional Health. Dokata was 22 and the baby was expected next February.
Memorial Services will be held at 1:30 p.m., September 20, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Emporia. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
