Editor’s Note: COVID-19 has impacted every part of our lives since it first appeared in Kansas on March 7.
From local shops, restaurants and bars having to drastically alter the way they do business, to shutting down many forms of entertainment, the coronavirus’ reach has been tremendous.
The Emporia Gazette has been speaking with local business owners and area residents to see how the pandemic is affecting their lives.
Grocery stores around the country have struggled to keep products on the shelves in the weeks since the coronavirus pandemic came to Kansas. We spoke to Country Mart Store Manager Nancy Garcia about how the pandemic has affected business for her and her employees, and what the community can do to help.
Q How has business really been impacted through the pandemic so far, as far as being able to get your regular orders in and being able to keep things on the shelves?
A Well, at first it was hard to be able to get stuff onto the shelves. Now, it’s hard to get product to put on the shelves. They are telling us exactly how many cases that we can order for our store, and those cases have to cover all the departments — and it’s very little. A lot of items aren’t in our warehouse for us to even order, for example, there’s no dried beans, there’s no dried rice on our shelf, and there’s none in our warehouse either.
Consequently, during this time everybody bought eggs and wiped out all the eggs and we were getting accused of price gouging, because within three days time the price of eggs jumped up 53 percent. That makes us look bad.
Q Are you able to find products from other warehouses or vendors?
A We have been trying to get product from other locations other than our warehouse, just so we can have products for our customers.
Q How has this impacted your staff? How have they been dealing through all of this?
A They are very tired. I keep encouraging and saying, everybody’s in the same boat, nobody knows what to expect. We have to stick together and be positive through this and I think they’re doing an outstanding job of that. They get quite a few, ‘Atta boys’ and ‘Atta girls,’ from customers thanking them for being here. And those good customers far, far, far outweigh the bad ones.
Q How are you doing through everything?
A I have a good staff. I’m taking everything one day at a time. That’s all any of us can do. I just say prayers for everybody and just know that everybody is going through the same thing. Some choose to panic about it, but that’s not going to get you anywhere level. I think we just need to keep a level head and follow the rules that the state and the city are setting out for us, because they’re doing it because they care about the community.
Q What kind of adjustments have you had to make at the store?
A On Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 - 8 a.m. we (have) senior shopping. I know that that is going to inconvenience some people that normally stop here on their way home from working third shift or people that work downtown, but we’re not doing it to inconvenience them. We want everybody in the community to be able to shop, and feel comfortable about doing it.
Q How can the community support you right now?
A Just continue to be patient with us while we try to get product back in, be nice to my cashiers and my stockers because it’s not their fault. Don’t get me wrong — it’s been 99 percent very positive from the community, it really has been — we live in a great community. Unfortunately, we had to put some limits on some items and I got called a very bad name the other day because I told someone that he couldn’t have more than one. And then he took off yelling, and he was an older man and he’s probably just scared, and I get that.
Q What is giving you hope right now?
A What is giving me hope right now? Our customers and my staff. And our owner [Matt Good] has been fantastic. He’s been down here almost every day, stocking, making arrangements for extra deliveries to be made on things that we can get. He appreciates the Emporia community, and he’s giving me a lot of hope as well.
