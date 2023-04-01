Reviewed by Molly Chenault
“The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” by Grady Hendrix, Quirk Books, 2020, $22.99.
Patricia Campbell’s life has never felt smaller. Her husband is a workaholic, her teenage kids have their own lives, her senile mother-in-law needs constant care, and she’s always a step behind on her endless to-do list. The only thing keeping her sane is her book club, a close-knit group of Charleston women united by their love of true crime. At these meetings they’re as likely to talk about the Manson family as they are about their own families.
One evening after book club, Patricia is viciously attacked by an elderly neighbor, bringing the neighbor’s handsome nephew, James Harris, into her life. James is well traveled and well read, and he makes Patricia feel things she hasn’t felt in years. But when children on the other side of town go missing, their deaths written off by local police, Patricia has reason to believe James Harris is more of a Bundy than a Brad Pitt. The real problem? James is a monster of a different kind — and Patricia has already invited him in.
Little by little, James will insinuate himself into Patricia’s life and try to take everything she took for granted — including the book club — but she won’t surrender without a fight in this blood-soaked tale of neighborly kindness gone wrong.
You should be polite to your neighbors, right? Even if they are allergic to sunlight and have convenient excuses for having no identification. It’s just being friendly! I very much enjoyed this insidious take on vampires, a topic that has gotten a little stale for my tastes over the last few years. It’s always “immortal angst” this and “tortured soul” that. How about just plain evil? Yes, please.
The best and worst parts of this book were not the vampire, though. This story is about feminine rage and a woman’s identity beyond being a wife and a mother. Brushed aside, over-medicated, ostracized … what’s a girl to do? Hendrix proposes revenge.
With perfect comedic timing interspersed with skin-crawling tension, “The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” is a must read.
