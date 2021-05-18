The Emporia Gazette
Lyon County Public Health reported eight new recoveries and just one new positive Monday afternoon in its first COVID-19 update since Friday.
Active cases dropped to 14 from 21.
Overall, 4,258 positives have been reported since March 2020 including 4,160 recoveries and 84 deaths. One death was pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
According to www.mayoclinic.org, 44.6% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Of that number, 34.6% are fully vaccinated.
