The Emporia Police Department are seeking the public's assistance is locating two suspects believed to be involved in or linked to a shooting and home invasion in central Emporia.
At 12:30 a.m. Oct. 28, two men approached a vehicle parked at Linn Avenue and Whildin Street and fired at least three shots at the vehicle. One of the gunshots struck the driver of the vehicle.
"Officers responded to Newman’s Hospital for a gunshot wound," said Detective David DeVries in a written release, Friday morning. "An 18-year-old male was contacted at the hospital and interviewed. He was later sent to Stormont Vail with a wound that is not believed to be life threatening. Officers were able to locate the scene where the shooting happened."
DeVries said the incident is believed to be drug related.
An investigation found that two suspects were determined to be involved in or linked to the shooting and a Home Invasion Robbery in central Emporia.
Marcos Alberto Diaz, 24, and Lance Paige Sutton, 24, are being sought in connection with the incidents.
Diaz is a Hispanic male. He is 5'6" tall and approximately 160 pounds.
Sutton is a Black male. He is 6'1" tall and approximately 170 pounds.
A third suspect, 21-year-old Kenneth Hopkins, was apprehended Thursday and placed in the Lyon County Jail pending review and formal charges by the Lyon County Attorney’s office.
Diaz and Sutton should be considered armed and dangerous and the public should not attempt to capture these men.
Call 911 for an immediate response by police or leave an anonymous tip to Lyon County Crime Stoppers.
If you have information that you think could help solve this crime or others, submit your ANONYMOUS TIP to Lyon County Crime Stoppers. You have options of calling a professionally staffed hotline at (620)342-2273, using the P3 smartphone tip application, or the P3 website at www.P3tips.com to submit your ANONYMOUS TIP. If your ANONYMOUS TIP leads to the successful apprehension or prosecution of the suspects or recovery of property, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1000.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
