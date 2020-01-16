A retired financial planner and an Emporia physician join five other new trustees on the 52-member ESU Foundation board.
Dorine Harter earned both a bachelor of science in business degree in business administration in 1972 and a master of business administration degree in 1973 from Emporia State. She enjoyed a lengthy career as owner and financial advisor at Harter Insurance and Financial in Emporia.
Her family has a strong relationships with Emporia State. Her late husband, Jim Harter, earned two degrees from ESU and served 40 years as the director of international education before he retired. One son, two brothers, two nieces and a brother-in-law all earned degrees.
“When I was asked to become a member of the ESU Foundation Board, I said yes,” Harter said. “It is an honor to pay back what Emporia State has done for all of us.”
Dr. W. Brock Kretsinger earned a bachelor of arts in biology/chemistry from Emporia State in 1970 before heading to medical school. A doctor of osteopathy, Kretsinger practices internal medicine at Cotton O’Neil of Emporia.
“I chose to serve on the foundation board because every day, I see how many aspects of the Emporia community are positively affected by Emporia State University,” Kretsinger said. “I hope I’ll be able to contribute to the board’s continued success in supporting the university in providing an outstanding academic and athletic environment for the students.”
Joining Harter and Kretsinger as new foundation trustees are:
• Michael J. Burbach of Overland Park, second vice president and assistant general counsel for Security Benefit, earned a bachelor of science in business in accounting in 1996.
• Steve Coen of Andover, former president/CEO of Kansas Health Foundation, earned a bachelor of science in business in business administration in 1976.
• Cynthia J. Eisenhauer of Kansas City, Missouri, independent government financial consultant, earned a bachelor of science in education degree in English in 1970.
• Ron Frierson Jr. of Los Angeles, director of economic policy for the Los Angeles Mayor’s Office, earned a bachelor of science in social sciences in 1996.
• Carla Smith of Wichita, retired educator with Wichita Public Schools, earned a bachelor of science in education in elementary education in 1975 and a master’s in curriculum and instruction in 1977.
The new trustees come from varied backgrounds representing the three undergraduate colleges and five degree programs. They have nine ESU degrees among them at both the bachelor and master level.
Trustees serve as role models for potential donors by generously contributing of their own time and resources. They are actively involved in university events and programs and serve to raise philanthropic resources to advance the mission of Emporia State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.