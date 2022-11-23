Emporia's newest retail store is now open to the public.
Shoe Dept. Encore opened Wednesday in the Emporia Pavilions at 2632 W. 24th Ave. The store joins 1,100 locations around the country, according to district manager Mike Zwiener.
"We're a family-owned operation that started in 1915," he said. "It's the largest privately-owned footwear company in the whole United States."
Shoe Dept. Encore offers footwear for the whole family at competitive prices. While the word "encore" might mean a repetition or reappearance, Zwiener said here it simply means a larger store footprint and doesn't refer to brands or styles in stock.
Zwiener said he was excited to see the store, which has hired eight people so far, come to Emporia.
"It's a good mixture of clientele," he said, adding that there's a good amount of people who come into Emporia from more rural areas to shop, as well as college students. "We have people who have lived here all their lives. I'm surprised that we didn't come sooner."
Expect to see brands you recognize like Adidas, Skechers, New Balance, Puma and Hey Dude, as well as some in-house brands. Everything, Zwiener said, is competitively priced.
Shoe Dept. Encore will be open 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday - Saturday and noon - 6 p.m. Sunday. The store is closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, and will have some extended holiday hours through the month of December.
Shoe Dept. Encore is currently hiring, too. Visit the store for more information.
(1) comment
Capitalism at its finest emporia would not benefit with these upcoming stores just do destroy land marks in most cases these stores run for about 5 years then die out
