Good morning! Your Friday will be a bit on the chilly side, with moderate winds, cloud cover and temperatures in the mid- to upper-40s throughout most of the afternoon.
Our top stories from yesterday:
Lyon County COVID-19 numbers up big for second straight day -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_ba7069fa-8022-11ea-93d1-2bf483c6fbad.html
Emporia Police Department warns of door-to-door solicitors -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/area_news/article_0cb3814c-7ff2-11ea-9860-3b7ff247e34d.html
SBA loan program runs out of funds, local banks still taking applications -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_3649a18c-8004-11ea-8a63-530e9605358c.html
Top national news:
7 Midwest states to partner on reopening the economy -
https://apnews.com/e9dea7912bce46723a4e36fb43e38f43
For meat plant workers, virus makes a hard job perilous -
https://apnews.com/26bf8fc20f2873d9701fd2ea95f87be4
Your uplifting story for today:
SNL's Michael Che pays rent for everyone in the building his grandmother lived in before passing from coronavirus -
https://www.newsweek.com/snl-michael-che-grandmother-coronavirus-covid-19-new-york-rent-1498247
