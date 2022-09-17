Special to The Gazette
The Vernon H. Buck Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7957, PO Box 64, Emporia KS 66801, will sponsor a group of student essay contests, along with VFW posts throughout the nation. Applicants may enter directly by filling out the application found on the VFW web site and submitting their entry to VFW Post 7957 prior to October 31, 2022.
The Post 7957 contest is open to all students in Emporia as well as North and South Lyon County School Districts. Home-schooled and students in parochial schools are welcome to enter. The October 31 deadline may seem a long way off, but it’s not too soon to start thinking about these competitions, which are also scholarship opportunities.
Voice Of Democracy – audio essay competition for high school students
Patriot’s Pen – essay for sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-graders.
Youth Essay – contest is open to elementary students in grades 3-5.
VFW sponsors these contests to promote patriotism and help students further their education by awarding more than $2 million in educational scholarships and incentives to regional, state and national winners. Local winners are awarded $50.
This year’s theme for the Patriot’s Pen written essay contest is “My Pledge to Our Veterans,” and the theme for the Voice of Democracy audio essay competition is “Why is the Veteran Important?” The younger essayists are asked to write on “Why are Veterans So Important to us?”
Contest rules and entry forms can be found at the VFW Department of Washington website (https://vfwwa.org/di/vfw/v2/default.asp?pid=7934): look under Programs for Youth Essays
Entries may be submitted to Vernon H. Buck VFW Post 7957 via U.S. Mail at PO Box 64, Emporia Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.