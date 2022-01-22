More than one out of every 20 people in Lyon County have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, Lyon County Public Health said this week.
On Friday, the health department reported 319 new positives of the highly contagious virus. One new death was confirmed, bringing the county’s fatalities to 102.
The recent surge has greatly taxed the available testing supplies for health care providers around the state. Lyon County Public Health said it would only provide rapid tests to first responders working in EMS, police, health care, pharmacy and similar professions, as well as those needing testing to come out of isolation.
Lab results for other tests may take 1-5 days to return. To schedule a test through Lyon County Public Health, you can go online to publichealth.lyoncounty.org/appointment-types/covid-19-testing-appointments or call 620-208-3741 for assistance.
Newman Regional Health said Thursday that it was reserving nasal swab tests to only symptomatic patients — or those with true COVID-19 exposures.
The hospital is not offering nasal swabs for return-to-work or return-to-school purposes.
Symptomatic patients can call 620-343-6801 to schedule a test.
