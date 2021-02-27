The Emporia State tennis matches against Ottawa University scheduled for Saturday at the Emporia High School tennis courts have been postponed.
According to a media release from the ESU Athletics department, the matches have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Braves program. They are tentatively scheduled to be made up at 11 a.m. March 7.
In a non-COVID related schedule change, the Hornet men's match with Friends University scheduled for March 6 at the EHS Courts has been moved to Wichita.
