An annual toy drive benefiting The Salvation Army and SOS Inc. is expanding in its 38th year.
The DeLane Toy Drive is set for 6 - 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at 1830 Hillcrest Dr. Houses along DeLane and Hillcrest drives, Darlene Way and Diane Avenue will be decorate with Christmas lights for the holiday season.
And this year, a few more houses on Arrowhead Drive have been added to the route.
“I was talking to [my neighbor] on Arrowhead Drive, just one over, and I said, ‘Your neighborhood should get involved so we can expand it,’” said Marlo Walburn, one of the event organizers. “She’s like, ‘That’s a good idea. Let me talk to them.’ She started texting her neighbors and now we’re adding part of Arrowhead Drive.”
While it’s not the entire street, Walburn said it’s an exciting way to start the 38th year of an important event.
“The main reason we do this is for The Salvation Army and to help the kids,” she said. “Last year we were really, really into it because of COVID. People are still struggling and we want to keep the momentum going and just try and get as many cars as we can.”
Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to return for their annual appearance. Walburn said the jolly pair will likely hang out on the back of a truck for safety reasons.
“They’ll be waving to everybody and we’ll have other people collecting gifts,” she said.
A toy collection table will be set up at 1830 Hillcrest Dr. All gifts should be unopened and unwrapped.
Monetary donations will also be collected for SOS Inc.
“I just think it’s exciting that we’ve expanded and there’s more houses to see,” Walburn said. “I hope people know how important it is to bring a gift for the kids that need help.”
If you can’t attend Saturday’s event but would like to donate, you can do so online at www.emporiatoydrive.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.