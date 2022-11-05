Main Street Mommas will once again be taking part in Emporia Community Foundation’s Area Match Day on Nov. 14.
During Match Day, your contributions will be matched on a prorated basis through Emporia Community Foundation and then all donations specified for Main Street Mommas (plus what is matched) will be awarded to them in the form of a check.
This year, Main Street Mommas are hoping to raise $20,000. In the past, Match Day has made a considerable difference in helping fund all the improvements made at the park such as the new play equipment. Because of this fundraiser, and many others that they do in town, they are ready for Phase Three of the park improvement and are ready to add new equipment in the Spring of 2023.
In order to get a jump-start on their fundraising efforts for Match Day, they are hosting a spaghetti dinner at the Sauder Center on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. You can make your donation then or it can be dropped off at the Emporia Community Foundation office at 527 Commercial St., Suite B in Emporia between 9 - 7 p.m. Nov. 14 or at Madison High School between 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. the same day.
When donating by check, please make checks payable to Emporia Community Foundation or you can donate online for 24 hours on Nov. 14 at www.emporiamatchday.com.
Some upcoming events Main Street Mommas will be hosting other than the spaghetti dinner are Breakfast with Santa on December 3rd, BINGO on December 14th and their annual Valentine Gala on February 11th.
