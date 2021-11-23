Beverly Ann (Jeanneret) Laws, 85, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021 at Newman Regional Health. Beverly was born on July 12, 1936 on a rural Hartford farm, the daughter of Harold and Evelyn (Storrer) Jeanneret. They had no electricity and no plumbing on the farm. They had running water when they ran out to the well to get it. She remembered picking up corn cobs, after the pigs ate the corn, to use them for starting a fire to heat the house. She remembered how they celebrated when they finally got electricity - one light hanging from the kitchen ceiling. They butchered their own beef and pork and since they had no refrigeration, they rented a locker in Emporia. They canned almost everything including beef. They used a galvanized washtub to wash their clothes and for bathing. They would place it in the middle of the kitchen floor and bring water in from the well. They always had some hot water on the stove to take the chill off the well water. Beverly attended Harmony District 82, grades 1-8 with one teacher and no running water. Beverly attended Lamont High and graduated in 1954. Beverly met Duane during high school in 1953 and they were married at the First United Methodist Church in Emporia on February 12, 1955. In March of 1960 they moved to a farm southwest of Hartford where many wonderful memories were created. They became friends with the families of Kenneth & Shirley Thomas, Richard & Catherine Schmidt and Don and Mary Lea Williamson. They all had young children and enjoyed playing cards and eating homemade ice cream. They all celebrated every July 4th and New Years Eve together. They bought their first farm in 1971 southwest of Hartford where they lived until they retired from farming in April 2018 and moved to Emporia.
Beverly was a member of the Hartford United Methodist Church where she was active serving as a leader for the high school and adult Sunday school classes for several years. She was a chairman on the Penny Supper Committee for several years and made the ham loaves and pressure cooked chicken for the chicken and noodles. Beverly drove a school bus for 22 years and was the food service director for 18 years for USD 252.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Duane of the home; children, Ann White, Gaylene (Ken) Robinson of Emporia, Samantha (John) Gilligan of Olpe and Jill (Jon) Cook of Topeka and her special grandson, Spencer Wells of Emporia. She is also survived by her sister, Cherie Burkhart of Topeka, 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Preceding her in death were an infant sister, Wanda; son, Gary and her parents, Harold and Evelyn (Storrer) Jeanneret.
Beverly will be dearly missed by her family and friends and remembered as a warm and caring lady who never knew a stranger.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Hartford United Methodist Church followed by burial at the Hartford cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Hartford United Methodist Women’s Penny Supper can be sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.