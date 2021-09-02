The Lyon County Commission voted unanimously to close a portion of Road 30 at intersection C Thursday morning after a contentious discussion in which attorneys represented parties both in favor of and against the closure.
The request to close that portion of Road C came from Russell Reed, who owns land adjacent to the road and wants it to be closed due to lack of public use and concerns for how it might be misused in the future, particularly by hunters. It was opposed by members of the Upper Verdigris Watershed JT No. 24 board, who reported that the road provided important access to the watershed dam for water control and maintenance.
Reed and his attorney had proposed an easement agreement with the watershed board, but the watershed board had avoided entering into the contract due to ongoing concerns about how an easement would impact its operations.
After hearing the cases made by both sides, commissioners felt that they were bound by statutes to close the road and that the concerns of the watershed board -- while they were legitimate -- were not particularly relevant to their responsibilities.
“The arguments for the watershed -- and I don’t want to say this to be disrespectful -- but don’t really enter into what our decision here today is,” said Commissioner Scott Briggs.
In order to close the road, Kansas statutes require that the county commission must find that the road in question “is not a public utility by reason of neglect, nonuse, or inconvenience or from other cause or causes such road has become practically impassable and the necessity for such road as a public utility does not justify the expenditure of the necessary funds to repair such road or put the same in condition for public travel.”
Road 30 does not provide direct access to the watershed but merely leads to a smaller area of private property through which board members and maintenance providers must travel. Board members were concerned about the impact on continuing access if the road were to be closed and a further easement -- including, potentially, a locked gate -- was required.
The commission first took up the request in April and then in May tabled it after urging the two parties to work together on a solution. Commissioners expressed disappointment Thursday that during that time no agreement was reached.
The road closure will go into effect upon publication on Dec. 4. The two parties will have until that date to work out an easement agreement.
In other business, the commission approved an application for Michael Stuchlik to pay for and build an entrance in the 1860 area of Road G (Americus Road).
