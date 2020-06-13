This Flag Day, the Stars and Stripes will dance above travelers on I-35.
The Emporia Lions Club will spend 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday on Road S over the I-35 overpass, east of Emporia, waving flags. Though Flag Day is not a Federal holiday, it is a widely celebrated recognition of the adoption day — June 14, 1777 — of the United States flag. The Lions invite the public to celebrate, too.
“Bring your flag, sun screen and your social-distancing mask, and join us as we celebrate the 1777 date the Second Continental Congress adopted the United States Flag,” Former President Gary Post said in a written release. “Ten minutes, two hours or all six hours; you are welcome.”
Water will be provided on site, and participants are welcome to bring their own, too. Participants are also encouraged to bring their “Thank U” signs from Emporia Main Street.
This celebration is special, in part, because of the Lions Club’s inability to have a formal celebration for Memorial Day. Fulfilling the motto “We serve” has been challenging for club members to do during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Members have been keeping up with one another via Zoom meetings but are “hoping we can get out and about,” Post said in a phone interview. He most looks forward to reconnecting with other members and the public, as well as simply being visible to the community.
Prior to the pandemic, the club served its community at the Biscuits and Gravy Fundraiser in early March, right before things started closing down. The club raised more money with that project than ever before.
This is the first time, as far as Post knows, that the club has celebrated Flag Day. He hopes this may be the start of a new tradition.
Since the Emporia Lions Club celebrates its 100th birthday come July, there are many future celebrations and service activities planned for the organization, as things reopen. At the end of June, Laura Henderson will step down as president, and Cole Cassidy will be installed as the new president, kicking off the 100th year.
“It’s been a pretty neat experience for me,” Post said.
To get the celebration started, join the Emporia Lions Club for Flag Day. Post would love to meet more and hear more stories about people who have a connection with Lions Club in any form.
To support the Emporia Lions Club, the community is invited to participate in the Flag Day celebration, become a member and/or donate to the nonprofit. To learn more about the Emporia Lions Club and their specific endeavors, such as the Cleve Cook Fund and redbud tree project, visit tinyurl.com/emporialions.
