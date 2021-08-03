Robert E. Ford, 84, went to be with his savior on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Hospice House in Hutchinson, Kansas. His battle with Parkinson’s is finally over.
Robert E. Ford was born July 16, 1937 at his home in Cowden, Illinois, the son of Wesley Otto and Ida Muriel (Ryder) Ford. He married Lorene Carol Albin on March 26, 1961. He is survived by his wife and two sons, Dennis (Jeni) Ford and James (Diana) Ford. One son, Terry Ford, preceded him in death. Robert is also survived by his four granddaughters, Isabelle Klingensmith, and Michele, Molly and Manon Ford.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and two sisters. Robert has four siblings still living, Elsie Marie Smith, Ruth Scott, Nancy Conway, and Arthur Ford.
Robert served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1960 on the USS Midway. He worked at Emporia State University for 20 years as an air conditioner tech and retired in 2000.
He moved to Yoder after he retired to be closer to a son.
Robert was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. He served God in all the churches he attended from teaching children’s church, being mission’s director, deacon, usher, and any other way he could. One of his highlights was teaching children’s church in New Zealand and visiting missionaries.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1028 E 16th Ave, Hutchinson, KS 67501. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, August 4, at Ott Funeral Home, Haven. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 6, at Hillside Cemetery, Toledo, Kansas, with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church (for the missionaries) in care of Ott Funeral Home, PO Box 217, Haven, KS 67543.
