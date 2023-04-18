I support KanCare expansion for many reasons. When low-wage Kansans can’t get health coverage, that means more ER bills, increased uncompensated care for hospitals, and untreated mental and physical health needs. This all results in individuals, families, and businesses having to pay more for healthcare. Almost half of Kansans have medical debt or know someone who does. By expanding KanCare, many more people will be able to afford insurance coverage for themselves and their family which protects them from medical debt. Those savings can be used to pay for other essentials. Expanding KanCare will not only improve the health of Kansans, but it will also help our state compete with our neighbors, who have expanded eligibility for their Medicaid programs. The people of Kansas want KanCare expansion. Our legislators have the ability to reduce health care costs for everyone but they refuse to even hold a public hearing on Medicaid expansion. WHY???
Teresa Briggs
Reading
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.