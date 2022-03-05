The Emporia Gazette
The new pickleball courts got some heavy play Wednesday. According to Sandy Loucks, Larry Putnam arranged the first pickleball tournament at the new courts on March 2.
The tournament was an informal round robin event. There was no entry fee and no prizes were awarded.
The city’s pickleball courts are located at the Emporia Country Club.
