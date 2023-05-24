Donald Everett Schiesser, 93, died on May 18, 2023 at Flint Hills Care Center in Emporia, Kansas.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Samuel and Dennis Schiesser; sister, Anita Cavanaugh; daughters, Joleen Day of rural Council Grove and Debra Moser of Allen. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy of Allen, KS; daughter, Kathy (Larry) Jackson of Allen, KS; son, Jeff (Dana) Schiesser of Benton KS; brother, Terry (Rose) Schiesser of York, PA; sister, Dianne (Lyle) Mann of Allen, KS; twelve grandchildren, and twenty-one great grandchildren.
Don was born February 7, 1930 in Englewood, Colorado. He was the son of Sydney LeRoy and Maudeen Etta (Sloyer) Schiesser. He lived in Cedar Ridge, Colorado, until 1932 when they moved back to Allen, Kansas, where he spent the rest of his life.
Don graduated from Allen High School and joined the Army Air Corps in 1947, and after his discharge he attended Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, Kansas, on the WW2 GI bill. He graduated in January, 1957 with a degree in Physics and Math. Don was a charter member of Sigma Phi Sigma, National Physics Honor Society. He also had completed graduate work at both Emporia State University and Pittsburg State University.
He married Dorothy Ellen (Reaka) on November 11, 1951, in Council Grove, Kansas.
Don loved baseball, and in the fall of 1953, he carried a petition on campus that restarted the baseball program at KSTC, where he played one year.
In 1955, he was recalled to active duty in the Air Force until April, 1958. After discharge, he was employed by Texas Instruments as a Design Engineer on Radar Mapping. Later, he served as a Launch Control Project Engineer for RCA and General Dynamics on the Atlas Missile Program. He was on the launch control team that fired missiles downrange in the Pacific from Vandenburg AFB, California, and was on the Missile Activation teams surrounding Cheyenne Wyoming, Topeka and Salina, Kansas. After the projects were completed, he worked one year for Motorola as a Communications Field Engineer.
In 1965, Don was one of the first teachers hired at the Flint Hills Vo-Tech in Emporia, Kansas, as an Electronics Instructor. He retired in 1992, where he was one of the last original instructors.
He was a member of the Allen Methodist Church, a past Master of Allen Lodge #335 AF&AM, a member and Past Commander of Allen American Legion Post #389, Chase Lyon County Council, and the 4th District, Dept of Kansas. He was a member of VFW Post #1980 and FOE #2587 in Emporia and the National Officers Association. He served a total of 27 ½ years in the military, which included 6 ½ years active duty, and 21 years in the Reserves and National Guard, finally retiring in 1990.
Don and Dorothy coached the Allen girls’ softball team for 25 years, also coaching and playing on the Allen baseball town team for many years. He was also the local historian for North Lyon County.
Cremation is planned with a Memorial Service on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home with military honors by Fort Riley 1st Infantry Division. Burial will follow the service at Allen Cemetery in Allen, Kansas. Memorial contributions can be made to the Allen American Legion, in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas, 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.