Eleanor Faye Stanton, age 76, of Pomeroy, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at her home in Pomeroy, Iowa.
Eleanor Faye Holmes was born February 27, 1945, in Gridley, Kansas. She was the daughter of Harry and Mildred (Hood) Holmes. Eleanor graduated from Hartford High School of Hartford, Kansas. Following her graduation, she lived in Emporia, Kansas and worked as a florist. In 1999, Eleanor reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Larry Crouch. Together they moved to Pomeroy in 2006 to be closer to Eleanor’s grandchildren.
Eleanor was a past member of Grace United Methodist Church of Emporia. She enjoyed planting flowers, gardening, camping and time spent with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Rachelle “Shelly” (Marty) Garrison of Rockwell City, IA, Roy L. Stanton, Jr. and Ray L. Stanton of Emporia, KS; her significant other, Larry Crouch; five grandchildren, Tanya Zinnel, Tara (Lee) Saxton, Travis M. Garrison, Tamra (Tony) Salinas and Alyssa Stanton; twelve great-grandchildren and three brothers and three sisters. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents.
A Private Family Celebration of Life was held on Friday, November 26, 2021, in Pomeroy, IA. Powers Funeral Home of Pomeroy, IA handled the arrangements.
