Russell E. Hodges, 83, of Lebo, Kansas passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 in Mayetta, Kansas.
He was born December 8, 1938 near Lebo, Kansas the son of Leo Eugene and Cletis Marie Miller Hodges. Russell attended Lebo High School where he graduated with the Class of 1956. He went on to attend Kansas State University, later transferring to Kansas State Teachers College where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting in 1961.
Russell proudly served in the United States Navy for two years. After basic training, he served on the USS Franklin in the Mediterranean.
He married Velda Walters on January 3, 1962 in DeGraff, Kansas. They later divorced.
Russell had a long career as a farmer and rancher. He founded and operated Hodges Ranch, Inc. around Lebo until his retirement in 2008.
Russell was proud to be from the Lebo community and served as a school board member for many years. He held many interests including fishing and playing cards. Russell’s parents, Leo and Cletis introduced him to Walleye fishing that became a lifetime sport. He took numerous trips with groups of friends to Gummerson Camp and Reed Lake in Canada. They would convoy from Lebo with campers, boats and equipment in tow.
In later years, he enjoyed playing cards on weekends and made many friends at the casino. He developed a special group who always met for breakfast. They called themselves the Breakfast Club.
Russell will live on in the memories of his children, Holly Willyard (Howard) of Spring Hill, Kansas, Hidi Fankhauser (Terry) of Madison, Kansas, Rick Hodges (Julie) of Council Grove, Kansas; seven grandchildren; a brother, Garold Hodges (Vonnie); sisters-in-law, Peggy and Cathy Hodges; many nieces and nephews, and a community of close friends. Russell was preceded in death by a son, Link Hodges; a sister, Doris Bender; brothers, Troy and Dennis Hodges.
Services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Burial will follow services at Lincoln Cemetery in Lebo. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. Friday, October 21, 2022 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lebo School for the benefit of local youth and sent in care of the funeral home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
