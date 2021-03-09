The Emporia Police Department’s Special Response Team, with assistance from the Kansas Highway Patrol K-9 unit, arrested Alexander Couch, 20, for an aggravated kidnapping warrant at a residence in north-central Emporia on Tuesday afternoon.
Couch was placed on Lyon County’s Most Wanted in early January and, according to Emporia Police Sgt. Lisa Hayes, had absconded for several months.
The arrest was made without incident or injury.
