Scott “Scotty” David Rangel, of Overland Park, Kansas died Sunday January 16, 2022, at his residence. He was 50.
He worked at The Raising Canes of Overland Park, Kansas.
Inurnment Services were held from 10:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 24, 2022 at Courtyard of Memories Indoor Mausoleum at Johnson County Memorial Gardens in Overland Park. Johnson County Funeral Chapel in Overland Park had the arrangements.
