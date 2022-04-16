It’s April in Emporia and that means it’s time for Laps for Landon.
In its 15th year, the annual event, to be 6 - 8 p.m. April 19, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Welch Stadium, is carried out by ESU Health and Human Performance students to raise awareness for Cystic Fibrosis and those in the community who battle with the disease.
Named after 15-year-old Landon Doty of Council Grove, who was diagnosed with CF just months after birth, Laps for Landon has raised over $100,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation since the event started in 2007.
Cystic Fibrosis is a hereditary disease of the lungs and digestive system by causing the body to produce thick and sticky mucus that can clog the lungs and obstruct the pancreas. People with the condition tend to have a shorter-than-normal life span.
But thanks to fundraisers, like Laps for Landon, research into treatments and a cure is being made.
“There are so many strides being made in treatments for people with CF,” said Jennifer Thomas, associate professor of health and human performance at ESU, who coordinates this much-anticipated event every year with her students.
“It doesn’t do any of us any good to sit around and be sad or angry that CF exists; we have to look ahead, ask what we can do, and make progress happen.”
Due to COVID, the 2021 the Laps for Landon event was online only, so there is much excitement about returning to Welch Stadium this year.
“We plan to have a record number of ESU athletes down on the football field playing games with all the kiddos while parents walk laps and bid in the silent auction,” Thomas said.
Participants are encouraged to walk laps at the stadium on event day, place bids at the silent auction and purchase tickets at the prize tables. Music, games, a bouncy house and more will be on-site for kids of all ages.
The silent auction items will be set up at ESU in the HPER building, but all bids will be placed online on the “Laps for Landon 2022” Facebook page. Sneak peeks at auction items, like a signed Chiefs jersey, glass work from Grant Charpentier, and custom ESU cornhole boards, can be seen on the Facebook page as well.
In addition to the auction, and in honor of 6-year-old Aiden Drier, who was diagnosed with CF at birth, The Lazy Butt BBQ Crew will be serving dinner in the parking lot of 12th Avenue Baptist Church from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. for a donation of any amount.
All proceeds from Laps for Landon will go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to support ongoing research efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.