Thursday's severe weather has forced the cancellation of one of the fair's most popular events.
The Lyon County Fair Board announced Friday night's Truck and Tractor Pull was canceled due to unfavorable conditions at the grandstand arena.
"It's the safety of the contestants, number one," said Lyon County Fair Board vice president Jeremiah Corpening. "There's just water everywhere [on the track] and all over the fairgrounds. We had to make the decision since so many people travel from away for this."
With the amount of mud and water all over the track, he said it just would not have been a wise decision to hold the event.
Thursday's storms and torrential rains brought upwards of 6-inches of rain to Emporia.
Corpening said the fair board is planning to hold Saturday night's Demolition Derby as scheduled.
"As of now we think we can go ahead and have it if the sun comes out and dries us out a little," he said. "The track's a little different than the truck and tractor pull and it's kind of a little wet anyway when they go in there."
The final call will be made Saturday morning and will be announced on the Lyon County Fair Board's Facebook page.
"We'll let everybody know about it like we did today, but right now we're going to shoot to have it," Corpening said.
Overall, Corpening and the fair board have been pleased with turnout to fair events and the carnival.
"I haven't been to all [the events] but what I've been to has been good," he said. "It looks like the carnival's been busy every night. All the 4-H events had good attendance to them. We've been real, real thrilled with how it's went so far."
Follow @LyonCountyFairBoard on Facebook for up to date information on fair events.
