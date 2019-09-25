Spooktember, a unique fundraiser hosted by Flint Hills Paranormal to benefit Plumb Place, may have already sold out, but the group is challenging the community to step up to bring in some more donations to the shelter before Saturday’s event.
The event is a public paranormal investigation, giving people a chance to see areas of Plumb Place that are not typically open to the public while investigating reports of hauntings and other spectral activity that have swirled around the home for decades.
Group Co-Founder Linda Clarke said the group raised just under $1,100 for Plumb Place last year. She’s hoping to see that total grow in 2019.
“We are limited by the amount of money we can raise because of how many tickets we can sell,” she said. “We’re making a challenge to corporations and individuals to maybe help out a little bit with that by sending in some money. We would really like to raise more money, because the programs there are really so wonderful.”
“We probably could have sold twice the number of tickets if we could handle that many people in there,” FHP Investigator Cheryl Jackson Wagner added, noting the popularity of the event. “It’s crazy how many people have said that they have missed out on tickets.”
Plumb Place Executive Director Mary Richardson said donations help the organization offer programs and services to the woman that come through its doors.
“It’s been a refuge for women since 1921, and since I’ve been there, I’ve seen a lot of women come and a lot of women go — and a lot of them very successful,” she said. “It’s transitional housing, so we help them in our program to get back on their feet. We help them to overcome homelessness.”
Plumb Place residents receive counseling and case management services as well as on-site work training opportunities. Some of those opportunities include working with catering events. Residents will be catering a buffet for Saturday’s event, and are looking forward to welcoming community members into their home.
“They are so grateful to be able to be there and to do that for them,” Richardson said.
Clarke said those wishing to donate could send checks directly to Plumb Place, 224 E. Sixth Ave., and put “Spooktember” in the memo.
