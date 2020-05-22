The Lyon County Detention Center has reported the death of an inmate.
Harold V. Gillen, 72, was found slouched over and sitting on the bottom bunk of his cell when Lyon County Detention Center staff were conducting bed checks at 1:40 a.m. Friday. According to a written release from Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Jody Meyers, Gillen did not respond to attempts to get his attention.
"Detention staff entered Mr Gillen’s cell and found him to be unresponsive and not breathing," Meyers said. "Detention staff immediately began life saving measures, CPR, and requested Lyon County EMS to respond. Lyon County EMS arrived at approximately 1:49 a.m. and took over providing medical care to Mr Gillen. Mr Gillen was not able to regain consciousness or [begin] breathing on his own and was pronounced deceased at 2:22 a.m."
Gillen has been in custody since March 27. He was awaiting a pretrial hearing for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been notified as is mandated by state statute.
