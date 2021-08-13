Lyon County Public Health reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 new recoveries during its Friday update, driving the county’s active case count to 151.
Lyon County Public Health emergency preparedness director Jennifer Millbern said that the rise in cases continues to be a steady upward trend.
“It seems like we’re seeing an increase week-to-week now, so we have more cases this week than we did last week and we had more cases last week than we did the week before,” she said. “That trend is concerning. It shows us that our case counts are accelerating. They’re going in the wrong direction.”
Out of the 151 active cases, 27 of them are considered to be breakthrough cases, meaning that vaccinated individuals have tested positive for the virus. Six of the active breakthrough cases received the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, 14 received the Moderna vaccine and seven received the Pfizer vaccine.
“We’ve seen breakthrough cases in all three vaccines now,” Millbern said. “Unfortunately, with the Delta variant, it seems like we’re having more breakthrough cases than what we were having in the previous wild-type virus and then even with the Alpha variant. That is a little bit more concerning, although people should be reassured that vaccination is the best way to prevent COVID-19 infection and to prevent the spread of the disease once you are infected.”
Lyon County saw its first breakthrough case on June 17. Since that time, there have been 284 new cases of COVID-19, 57 of which have been breakthrough cases.
Only one of those 57 cases has been hospitalized and that individual has since been released. Millbern said that the reason for only one such case is that the vaccine significantly lowers the risk of serious illness if the virus is contracted.
“The majority of our breakthrough cases have been mild, so they have recovered more quickly, they have needed less or no medical intervention, they can recover at home, their illness tends to be a little shorter, is what we’re noticing,” she said. “That is good. That is still even more evidence to get vaccinated is that those illnesses are more mild.”
Millbern said that Lyon County continues to see high rates of the Delta variant in the county. There have been 64 total diagnoses of variants of concern, with 48 being Delta variant cases and 16 being Alpha variant cases. Because variants can only be identified through genomic sequencing and Lyon County Public Health does not submit every sample for genomic sequencing, the number of variants in the community could be higher.
Of the 126 samples that have been genomically sequenced from Lyon County since the start of the pandemic last year, 64 — more than half — have been variants of concern. The Alpha variant was first identified in the United States in Nov. 2020 and the Delta variant first appeared in the U.S. in March 2021.
“That is really showing us then that we do have high levels of circulating variants of concern in our community, most likely the Delta variant,” Millbern said.
On Aug. 6, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that the Delta variant was now the dominant strain in the U.S. and that it was twice as contagious as previous variants. That is particularly concerning to Lyon County Public Health officials as local school districts gear up to start a new school year.
USD 253 Emporia Public Schools voted to require universal masking on Wednesday while USD 251 North Lyon County opted to require masks only on district transportation. Southern Lyon County USD 252 has a school board meeting on Monday, with mitigation strategies on the agenda.
“The lesson learned from last year is that we can conduct in-person learning safely, but what is really critical to remember is that in order for it to be done safely, there have to be layered mitigation strategies in place,” Millbern said. “So that’s really what we’re asking school districts to do, is to make sure when they’re opening that they have safety protocols in place that are layered. We’re not just relying on one or two. We’re coupling them or bunching them all together.”
Millbern said that mask-wearing is a “close second” to vaccination when it comes to ways to slow the spread of COVID-19.
And while children have shown a general tendency to be less negatively affected by the COVID-19 virus, Millbern said that they still should wear masks in school because they can contract it there and then leave school to spread the virus to people who are more vulnerable.
“Research has shown us that children can contract and transmit COVID-19 just as well as adults can,” she said. “ … Kids do not live in bubbles. Children live with adults. They attend other community events. They are part of our population and so we cannot just think of children as living in this little bubble. They interact with our community.”
Millbern urged people to take the upward trend in case counts and variant prevalence seriously and therefore to start doing what is necessary to protect themselves and their community.
“With our case counts increasing like they are, it becomes almost essential to prevent infections,” she said. “This disease, the case rates increase exponentially, so we may have 150 active cases today but in a week or 10 days we could have 300 active cases. It becomes really important to put the strategies in place now to prevent those future infections so we are not seeing those really, really large case counts that impact our entire community, both health-wise and economic-wise.”
In total, there have been 4,565 cases of COVID-19 in Lyon County, including 4,327 recoveries and 87 deaths (plus one pending certification from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment).
(4) comments
Willfully unvaccinated who wind up in hospitals should be sent to a parking lot tent to be cared for by other unvaccinated folk or they should be sent home and told God will provide. I am tired of 'Merica's idiots hijacking our hospitals, ICU rooms, endangering our nurses and doctors to the detriment of sick people who didn't invite their sickness; and I am sick of them hijacking society as a whole and making it impossible for our lives to get back to normal. Enough time has been wasted on them.
Tell that to the nurses who got laid off for not getting the jab. They worked the ERs and rooms with covid patients, many didn't get sick, but they are getting laid off. That says the hospitals AREN'T flooded with covid patients.
Besides, if you got the shot, why would you need to be in the hospital? The shot saved you. You're immune. Get on the computer and do that Tell a Health thing as you hide at home from the Covid Boogeyman.
How many more injections are the "vaccinated " supposed to get?
How many injections will stop a breakthrough case?
Are they done at 2 injections? Or are they done once the superfluous supply has dwindled?
How many years will they need boosters?
All those spike proteins building up in their organs. All of those spike proteins floating in blood vessels. With every variant they'll need a booster shot, but there will still be breakthrough cases.
Booster, breakthrough, booster, breakthrough, on and on.
The cycle won't end. The covid "vaccinated " are on this merry-go-round for life.
I need to call my broker and buy stock in Big Pharma companies. They're making a killing! And taxpayers are footing the bill. And these companies can't be sued for injuries caused by their injections. Everyone wins. The fearful get their vaccine; Big Pharma gets their billions; and I will get to retire early. Winner winner, chicken dinner.
Thank you for this thoughtful, clear-headed advice, Director Millbern. Here's hoping more of us follow it.
