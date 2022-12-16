Lowell Van Gundy, 82, of Madison, Kansas passed away at home surrounded by family on September 22, 2022. He was born April 8, 1940 the son of Albert (Bert) and Lena Van Gundy, a graduate of Lebo High School. He worked in the oil fields of Kansas and Utah for many years. Later becoming a commercial electrician, working in the Western United States with much of the time in Arizona. Returning to Kansas several years ago to live the rural life that he enjoyed. His hobbies were gardening, cooking and woodworking.
He married Barbara Walliser, later divorced. He predeceased daughters, Jan (Patrick) Dorame’, Jill Van Gundy and grandchildren, Lauren Van Gundy, McKenna Wayne, Joel Keating and great grandson, Brayden Donaldson, all of Tucson; his sister, Robbin (Randy) Schemm of Friend, NE and niece, Lyn Blubaugh of Emporia and nephews, Austin Bazil (Amanda), Jesse (Lindsay) Schemm and niece, Katie (Dan) Poethig all of Lincoln, NE along with several great nephews/nieces.
His children of choice from his wife Dianna, predeceased, are Ronell, Eric Cache, and grand-daughter, Tasia Cache of Madison.
No services to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.