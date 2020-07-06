The Emporia Arts Center invites the community to meet Kim Taggart — the artist behind its newest exhibition — from 4 - 6 p.m. today at the Trusler Gallery, 815 Commercial St.
“Extreme Graphite” explores Taggart’s work with pencil sketching. Answering the question, “Is that just pencil?” Kim defines her graphite technique as an emotional saturation of tones.
With her Kansas heritage — and the fact her last name ends with “art” — it seems only natural that she has come to celebrate the Midwest’s beauty through her work.
The event will be socially distanced. EAC invites you to mask up, check out the exhibit and chat with Kim about her work. The exhibition will be on display through Aug. 31.
All exhibitions in the Trusler Gallery of the Emporia Arts Center are free to the public. Current Gallery hours are 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday - Friday.
