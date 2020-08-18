EL DORADO – Jordan Buxton has been named marketing director of Gravity::Works Architecture. Prior to joining Gravity::Works, Buxton served as executive director of the El Dorado Chamber of Commerce for two years. During her tenure there she grew membership, introduced new events, implemented a local retail campaign and collaborated with local education partners to create a workforce foundation designed to facilitate exposure to and experiences with the local business community.
“I am thrilled to join a fantastic team of leaders and innovators who recognize the importance of relationship building and customer service,” Buxton says. “This opportunity will allow me to contribute to the growth and promotion of Gravity : : Works Architecture.”
During a time of uncertainty, Buxton worked with the Chamber board of directors and City of El Dorado to administer and allocate relief grants to support small businesses and provide relief information and advocacy to the business community. She was instrumental in building relationships between private and public sectors to offer solutions and value.
“We are very excited to add Jordan to the Gravity::Works team,” says Vince Haines, president of Gravity::Works Architecture. “Her talent, creativity and energy create an excellent fit, and her understanding of the private and public partnership extends our mission of excellent architectural service.”
A graduate of Wichita State University and originally from Emporia, Buxton has called El Dorado home for nearly 15 years. She and her husband Luke have three children: Kinley, Hollis and Steele. She serves as president of Circle Oil Hill PTO and helps coach youth sports.
Gravity::Works Architecture, P.A., est. 1952, is a regionally respected, well-known architectural firm with a diverse portfolio and a history of serving clients with innovative solutions. The firm is skilled at facilitating collaboration among community entities, leadership and strategic partners to create unified purpose and deliver solutions that surpass expectations.
