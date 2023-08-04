The Emporia Gazette
The Lyon County Highway Department is set to commence the asphalting project on Road Y5, situated south of Hartford.
Weather permitting, the project is scheduled to kick off on Monday, Aug. 7, and will run until Thursday, Aug. 10, during daylight hours.
To ensure smooth traffic flow and safety, a pilot car will be present to direct one-lane traffic through the work zone on Road Y5 during daylight hours.
During the same period — Monday - Thursday — the Intersection of Road Y5 and Road 90 will be closed to through traffic during daylight hours.
