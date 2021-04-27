Outdoor Farmers Market
season begins
The Emporia Farmers Market outdoor season kicks off 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1 at Seventh Avenue and Merchant Street. Come down for live music, fresh produce, crafts and more every Saturday morning through October.
Visit www.emporiafarmersmarket.org for more information.
Friendship Center seeks volunteers
The Friendship Center is seeks volunteers to help area seniors. Volunteers are needed to help deliver meals to homebound seniors as well as other activities. Help out the community for as little as an hour a day. Days and hours are flexible!
Call Vicki for more information at 340-8001.
Apathy Effect exhibit
SOS, Inc. and ESU THRIVE present the Apathy Effect Exhibit to end child exploitation. The exhibit is free and open to the public and immerses the audience is stories of young survivors of human trafficking.
The exhibit is open 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday in the Preston Room at ESU’s Memorial Union.
To register a small group, visit iempathize.org/events/emporia. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
DDO Chalking Welcome Wagon
and downtown clean-up
Join Emporia Main Street at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for a downtown chalking and trash clean-up ahead of the Dynamic Discs Open block party this weekend. Swing by the Main Street Office, 727 Commercial St., for chalk or bring your own. Trash grabbers and gloves available.
Mask up when participating.
