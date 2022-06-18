The roar of motorcycles will fill the air in central and eastern Kansas June 23-26, as the American Legion Riders take to the highways for the 7th Annual Kansas Legacy Run, to raise awareness and financial support for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship fund.
The American Legion is a veteran’s organization helping veterans, their families and their communities. The American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund has been set up to do just that. Helping with the rising cost of a secondary education for the children of active duty service members that died on or after 9/11/01, as well as the children of Veterans who are 50% or more disabled as determined by the Veterans Administration. The goal of the fund is to raise $20 million to enable scholarships for these children, many of whom will be entering college in the next few years. To date, American Legion Riders across the country have raised over $9 million dollars toward the goal. For more information on the fund, visit www.legion.org/scholarships/legacy, and www.legion.org to learn more about the American Legion.
During the Legacy Run, the riders will stop at American Legion Posts, Veterans Memorials, Cemeteries and other locations. Wreath laying ceremonies are performed to honor those that gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country, and are a stirring experience. Fuel stops, lodging and meals are planned months in advance. At meal stops, there are opportunities for area organizations and the public to present donations to the fund and receive recognition.
In its seventh year, the Kansas Legacy Run is patterned after the nationwide American Legion Legacy Run that draws riders from all 50 states as well as Great Britain. Kansas has joined Florida, Minnesota, Missouri, Virginia and many other states that conduct “in-state” Runs to support the fund. The national Legacy Run organizers are preparing for its 17th year, having traveled tens of thousands of miles through much of the U.S. After its creation in 2001, funding for the scholarship was lagging behind the need. In 2005 the American Legion enlisted the help of its Legion Riders across the nation to get involved, to help spread the word and raise money for the fund. Because of this need, the American Legion Legacy Run was born, and in August 2006 riders from across the country gathered in Indianapolis to ride their motorcycles to Salt Lake City and the National Convention where the first monies raised would be turned in by the riders.
“That is what the Legacy Runs are all about — it’s for the children of the fallen in Kansas, and nationwide,” said Brenda Krueger, a participant in both the Kansas and National Runs. “Keeping the promise for their future education. We are in this together and your support and encouragement whether standing on the corner as we pass, waving the American Flag or donating what you can at stops, it’s all about the support of a needed cause.”
Funds are raised in many ways, from raffles, bake sales and “poker runs.”
Riders are organized into Red, White, and Blue groups led by a Road Captain and Assistant that maintain a proper pace for the group, and a “Tailgunner” at the rear to ensure the group is kept together and monitor for safety issues. The 2022 Kansas Legacy Run will again be led by an experienced team of riders in these roles that have served not only on the Kansas Legacy Run but also the national Legacy Run for several years. It should be noted that safety is a prime consideration — while on the Run each day, no alcohol use is allowed, and no illegal drugs in any form.
At each stop, local American Legion posts and the public are encouraged to present donations to the fund, which in turn will be presented on behalf of the Kansas American Legion on the National Legacy Run in August. The public is encouraged to gather at the stops to show their support and patriotism.
The Kansas American Legion Riders are led at the state level by ALR Dept. Chairman Barry “Smoke” Maples of Abilene and committee members Don “Sailor” Harden of Tonganoxie, and Ray “Guardian” Palmer of Hays. Currently over 70 Legion Rider Chapters are in operation in Kansas, serving their communities in a number of ways, from “Welcome Homes” and Sendoffs for our current service members, riding in parades, raising funds for a variety of causes, and supporting the overall goals of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Sons of the American Legion.
This year the Kansas Legacy Run will start at Post No. 139 in Independence and loop around the southeastern part of the state.
The public is invited to meet the riders somewhere along the route. If you would like to make a monetary contribution you can do so by mailing your donation to American Legion Department of Kansas, 1314 SW Topeka Blvd., Topeka, Kan., 66612. In the memo area on your check write, “Kansas Legacy Run.
