Members of the Flint Hills Community Health Center Board of Directors received exciting financial news and an update on the organization's ongoing search for a full-time medical clinic director during a brief meeting Tuesday afternoon.
After providing an overview of the center’s December financials — which showed a net gain of about $10,000 — FHCHC Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Ringgold continued on to announce that the organization finished 2019 with an overall profit of $207,000. Although last year’s financials won’t be official until undergoing an April audit, Ringgold said it marked the first time in FHCHC’s 18-year history that the center finished in the black. It was also under budget by about 10 percent for fiscal year 2019.
“All the positives you’re seeing here are directly related to the center’s turnaround plan,” Ringgold said. “Obviously, this puts us in a great position, and one that’s definitely a preferable way to start the new year. I just want to thank all of our staff for staying committed and doing a great job last year. It was something that couldn’t have been accomplished without a team effort.”
Center welcomes new medical director
CEO Renee Hively offered positive news of her own to conclude the meeting, saying the center had reached an agreement with Dr. Vanessa Cook to become its medical clinic director within the next 90 days. She will take over for Dr. James Fast, who retired from the position last month.
Currently employed as a family medicine physician at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan/Wamego, Cook is familiar with Emporia and has practiced throughout the Lyon County area in recent years.
“It’s definitely exciting for us to find someone that already has a bit of a footprint in Emporia,” Hively said. “She’s going to be a full-time provider with us and will hopefully be able to come aboard in the next month or two.”
During the meeting, the FHCHC Board of Directors also:
• Approved credentialing and privileging for Autumn Howard, LPN and Janelle Moran, LPN
• Updated company shelter in place and evacuation policies
