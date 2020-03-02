(Lois) Joanne Edmonds, 91, of Topeka passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Topeka Presbyterian Manor. She was born February 18, 1929, in Emporia, KS, the daughter of A. Kirk and Evelyn Lois (Glasco) Ramy. She graduated from Emporia High School in 1946, and Kansas State Teachers College, Emporia, in 1950, with a BS Commerce degree. While in college, she was active in campus activities and served on the Student Council and as a cheerleader. She was elected to the Xi Phi Honorary Leadership Fraternity, and was included in the 1950-51 “Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.”
Joanne was a 70+ year member of P.E.O., and was a past-president of Chapter F.J. and the Topeka P.E.O. Cooperative Board. She was a 70+ year member of Topeka First Presbyterian Church, where she served as an Elder and Clerk of the Session, Sunday School Teacher, assisted with Vacation Bible School, and as a church volunteer. She worked as a secretary for the State Board of Regents, as a journal clerk for the Kansas Senate, and retired after 20 years as an Administrative Assistant with USD 501.
Joanne married J. Harlan Edmonds on May 27, 1950, in Emporia at the First Methodist Church. They celebrated their 69th anniversary in 2019. She is survived by two sons, James Kirk (Ruth), Irving, TX and Daryl Wayne (Tomma), Denver, CO; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Harlan Edmonds; her parents; and her sister, Helen Jeanne Willsey.
Services were held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Mount Hope Chapel, located at 4700 SW 17th St, Topeka, KS 66604. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Youth Program, First Presbyterian Church, 817 S.W. Harrison, 66612 (Topeka), or to a charity of the donor’s choice. To send a card of condolence to the family please send to Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a message online for the family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
