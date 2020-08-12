Word has been received of the death of former Americus resident John S. Stone of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma on July 30, 2020 at a Tulsa hospital.
He is survived by his wife, the former Janice Mayes, of the home; two grandsons, a granddaughter, and three great-granddaughters, all of the Tulsa area.
He was predeceased by his son, Tab R. Stone of Tulsa in 2018 and his brother, Larry L. Stone of Alamo, Texas in 2008.
Area survivors include his sister, Patricia Finney and her husband Clayton; and his nephew, John Finney and his family.
Mr. Stone was president of Meat Cutters Union Local 76 for many years and traveled extensively on its behalf.
At Mr. Stone’s request, cremation has taken place and no services are planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.