Lyon County Public Health announced that, starting Monday, the daily situation reporting would not be released until 11 a.m. the following day.
Lyon County reported three positive test results and six additional recoveries for COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the county’s total 199 since local testing first began last month. No rapid testing was done over the weekend.
The county has recorded 199 cases, of which 177 have been confirmed via testing and 22 are presumptive positives. There are currently 155 active cases with two hospitalizations. There are now 43 recoveries on record.
Of the cases, 128 individuals are identified as Hispanic, 61 are white/non-Hispanic and 7 are listed as "other." There are 103 men, 91 women and 2 unknown genders.
No rapid testing is being conducted over the weekend. Due to the volume of increased cases and case investigations during the past week, demographics will not be reported until Monday.
The bulk of cases have fallen in the 50-59 age bracket with 57 reported cases overall.
Patients ages 40 - 40 are the next highest affected at 38 cases, and there are 35 cases reported for individuals aged 60 - 69. Patients aged 30 - 39 make up 27 of the county's cases, while patients ages 20 - 29 make up 21.
The report comes the same day that Kansas reported two more coronavirus deaths in the state, as state officials work on a way to reopen the economy.
As of Monday, the number of deaths rose to 120, and the number of positive cases increased by 154 to 3,328. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
Kelly said last week that her administration was working on plans to lift the stay-at-home order, which is set to expire Sunday.
Lyon County still has highest number of known COVID-19 infections in the immediate area. As of Saturday, Coffey County had 48 positives, Wabaunsee County had 15, Osage County had 5, Morris County had 3, Greenwood County had 3 and Chase County reported 1.
The first COVID-related death in Lyon County was reported April 19.
