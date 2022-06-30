The clock officially starts Friday for people who want to replace Lyon and Chase County's outgoing judge.
The Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission set a schedule Thursday for handling the upcoming retirement of Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler. The process of selecting finalists will take about six weeks.
During a video conference, eight commission members accepted a timeline proposed by chair and Kansas Supreme Court Justice Melissa Standridge. It begins Friday with the posting of the judicial vacancy.
“Send it out to all active attorneys in the state,” Standridge instructed the commission secretary.
The deadline for submitting application forms is Monday, August 1 at noon.
“There's a lot involved in filling out an application,” the justice explained. That includes obtaining reference letters.
Then on Thursday, August 4, the applicants will be assigned to commission teams for reference and employment checks.
“The KBI (Kansas Bureau of Investigation) does reference checks,” Standridge said, “verifying information that's in the application.” That will include the applicants' criminal background and credit history.
In-person interviews are planned Thursday, August 11 at the Lyon County Courthouse. The commission will choose between three and five finalists, with Governor Laura Kelly making the final selection.
The nominating commission includes Stephen Atherton, who acts as an occasional judge in the Emporia area.
Wheeler will retire Saturday, September 3. Standridge apologized as she revealed she received the retirement notice in mid-June. She said she became occupied with a major Supreme Court opinion.
NOTE: This story has been corrected to note that the opening is for District Judge, not the title of Chief Judge.
