Courtesy ESU Athletics
WARRENSBURG, MO. — In a game of runs seventh ranked Minn.-Duluth had the last one as they defeated the Lady Hornets 76-70 in overtime in the first round of the NCAA Division II Central Regional Tournament in Warrensburg, Mo. on Friday night.
Brooke Olson scored the first points for UMD a minute into the game. Emporia State then went on a 10-0 run getting buckets from four different players to go up 10-2 with 5:47 left. Tre’Zure Jobe capped the run with a jumper in the lane that made her the 32nd Lady Hornet to score 1000 points in her career. The Bulldogs would end the quarter on a 6-0 run of their own to tie the game at 15-15 headed into the second period.
Fredricka Sheats put Emporia State back on top with a three-pointer to start the second quarter before UMD scored seven straight to take a 22-18 lead with 6:27 left in the half. The Lady Hornets answered with a put back by Ehlaina Hartman and a three-pointer from Karsen Schultz to go up 23-22 less than a minute later. Payton Kahl would score the last points of the half with 1:01 left to put UMD ahead 34-31 at the break.
The Bulldogs would score the first five points of the second half to take their biggest lead of the night at 39-31 with 7:17 left in the third quarter. The Lady Hornets would respond with a 12-2 run and retook the lead at 43-41 on a pair of free throws by Jobe with 3:54 left in the quarter. The teams traded scores for the next 2:23 with Jobe hitting a three-pointer with 1:52 left to give Emporia State a 51-49 lead. It would be the last points of the period as the Lady Hornets took the two point advantage into the fourth quarter.
Sheats got an offensive rebound and put it back in to start the fourth quarter and Hartman hit one of two free throws with 8:17 left to give Emporia State a 54-49 lead. After an Olson layup at the other end, Daley Handy hit a three-pointer to give the Lady Hornets a 57-51 lead with 7:33 left. Olson scored on a put back with 6:06 left to pull within four points when Emporia State went on an 8-0 run to take their biggest lead of the night. Hartman started the run with a three-pointer and Sheats scored inside to make it 62-53 and forced UMD to call a time out with 5:07 left. Jobe hit at three-pointer on the fast break to give Emporia State a 65-53 lead with 4:40 left in regulation.
Olson and Kahl teamed up to score the next nine points for the Bulldogs as they pulled within three at 65-62 with 1:24 left. Hartman converted an old fashioned three-point play with 47.5 seconds left to break the Bulldog run and give Emporia State a 68-62 lead. After a UMD timeout Ann Simonet was fouled on a three-point attempt by Hartman and hit all three with 39.4 seconds left. Emporia State worked the clock but Schultz missed a three-pointer with 13 seconds left and Olson got the rebound. Simonet hit a three-pointer with 3.4 seconds left to tie the game. Emporia State called timeout to advance the ball and Jobe’s jumper at the buzzer just missed to send the game to overtime.
UMD controlled the overtime, scoring the first eight points and hold Emporia State scoreless until Schultz hit a pair of free throws with 10.9 seconds left for the final score.
Ehlaina Hartman led Emporia State with 22 points while Tre’Zure Jobe scored 16 points with six steals and five assists. They were joined in double figures by Fredricka Sheats with 14 points and ten rebounds.
The Lady Hornets ended the season 18-7 overall and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 22nd time in the last 25 years. The only player that is not expected to return is graduate student Daley Handy who will be getting her masters degree in May. In addition Kali Martin is expected back after missing the final 19 games with a knee injury while Maary Lakes will be eligible after sitting out this year due to NCAA transfer rules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.