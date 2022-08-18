A close encounter for two drivers in a Lyon County construction area ended with two people injured Wednesday afternoon.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports driver Terrerae Grubb, 34, and Karen Hitt, 32, both of Lenexa, went into the grass with their car jumping over a drainage ditch on northbound Interstate 35 about one mile east of K-130.
It happened at a section of I-35 where one lane is closed for repairs.
The KHP report says Troy Cunningham, 63, of Emporia drove a truck from the construction lane into the driving lane around 3:20 p.m. Grubb then swerved off the pavement to avoid a collision.
Troopers say Grubb and Hitt were taken to Newman Regional Health with minor injuries. But Emporia Fire Department spokesman Jesse Taylor said Thursday that only one person was taken there, while the other declined. Cunningham was not hurt.
This was at least the second wreck in the I-35 construction zone of eastern Lyon County this summer. An asphalt truck overturned in mid-July, injuring a driver from Americus.
